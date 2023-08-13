105 years old - and Carol Drake feels as young as 80

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s definitely a major milestone: Carol Drake is celebrating a big birthday on August 12, 2023.

When she was born in 1918, her family’s northeast Wisconsin farm didn’t have running water or electricity. There was no car or tractor. Carol Drake celebrated with friends and several generations of her family at the Town of Lawrence Town Hall. She says she doesn’t feel any different than when she turned 80.

“I don’t feel any different than I did years ago. So how would I know? They say ‘how does it feel to be 105?’ I don’t know I never went there before,” she joked.

She said the only advice she has for living a long life is to take care of yourself.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.