Wisconsin business owners are sending support to fire-ravaged Hawaii

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The islands of Hawaii were devastated by deadly wildfires that ignited on August 8, 2023 and have burned until at least August 11, 2023.

Responders are now boots on the ground. Here in Wisconsin, a local business is providing its support in a unique fashion.

The Door County Candle Company has a new product that is marketed toward supporting the cause.

“When something like this happens, something devastating, we feel called to help and to act. Hawaii needs it and people want to help and it’s a great way of having something to show that you’re supporting it and that you helped make a difference” said Christina Trapani, Owner of Door County Candle Company.

With the purchase of one of these Hawaiian passion fruit-scented candles, a portion of the proceeds will be sent towards relief efforts in Hawaii.

‘The worst thing to feel is helpless and not being able to do anything about that feeling, so that’s something here. We take that feeling of feeling helpless to do something positive and do something to help make an impact and change in those lives,” Trapani added.

These candles have already led to $2,000 being raised in just two days. Those funds will be sent to the Red Cross. That organization has already sent six Wisconsinites to Hawaii, one of them from the Green Bay area. More helpers will probably be sent if needed.

“As we learn and realize the magnitude of this disaster, we were able to bring in more and more disaster relief teams, and have continued to do so, and will continue to help and be there for as long as help is needed,” explained Rebecca Rockhill, Green Bay Executive Director, Red Cross.

Anyone wishing to find out how to make a donation or seeking more information is welcome to visit wbay.com/links.

