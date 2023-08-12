Waupaca Police Department arrests two persons after drug overdoses

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The reason for a large police presence in the streets of Waupaca on the afternoon of August 11, 2023 was revealed: According to a written statement issued by the Waupaca Police Department, officers were dispatched to a house on Ware Street for two people who had overdosed.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that a person inside the house had a gun and possibly discharged it.

However, it was later determined that no shots were fired, according to the statement. One person came out of the house and was detained. Waupaca County SWAT then entered the building and found an unconscious person. Both had overdosed. Narcan was administered and the unconscious person was transported to Theda Care Waupaca for further observation.

A third person who allegedly had pointed the gun was no longer on the premises. That person was arrested a short while later at a different location.

There is no danger to the public, the statement reads.

