PLEASANT AND MOSTLY DRY THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Widespread rain comes in two rounds Friday. Storms are not expected to be severe but you could see local heavy downpours.
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Friday’s FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has ended as any severe threat moves south and east of our area. Rain showers a few rumbles of thunder may linger into early Saturday morning. We’ll see a variably cloudy sky overnight as temperatures settle into the mid 50s to lower 60s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies Saturday with lower humidity and highs near 80 degrees. Outside of a stray afternoon rain shower, Saturday should be dry.

The humidity will be even lower Sunday and it will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid/upper 70s. Clouds will increase as our next weathermaker approaches, but the day should be dry. Rain becomes more likely overnight and showers will continue throughout much of Monday. Thunderstorms are in the forecast, but at this point severe storms are not expected. Monday should be cooler with the widespread rainfall, highs will stay closer to 70 degrees.

After Monday’s rain ends, Tuesday should be mostly sunny with highs back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday should also be dry with partly cloudy skies. Another weathermaker brings more rain late Wednesday night through Thursday. Temperatures for second half of next week should be seasonable.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Rain ending... variably cloudy. Humidity gradually drops. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as humid. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Slightly cooler and not as breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy again. Cooler, but feeling humid. HIGH: 69 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer, breezy and more humid. Rain at night. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 80

