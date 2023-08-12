METEOR SHOWER TONIGHT, STEADY RAIN FOR SOME ON MONDAY

The annual Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight and conditions for viewing look pretty good once the clouds thin out a bit. Best viewing and highest meteor count will occur from midnight until dawn. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s.

Perseid Meteor Shower (WBAY)

Clouds will be on the increase Sunday as our next weather maker approaches. Below normal highs in the low to mid 70s are expected. Some late day rain showers are possible.

Areas of steady to heavy rain are looking more likely Sunday night and Monday, especially for locations south of Highway 29. A good 1″ to 2″ of rain (or more) could fall and there could be some localized urban flooding. Lighter amounts are expected farther north. It’ll be a cool, fall-like day with highs in the 60s and breezy NE winds.

Rainfall Outlook (WBAY)

Warmer and drier conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front Wednesday night and Thursday morning could produce some showers and storms but it’s not a sure bet just yet. Highs in the mid to upper 80s are set to return by next weekend

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: ENE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

MONDAY: NE 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of a few late day showers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Breezy & rainy. Heavy rain south of Highway 29. Unseasonably cool. HIGH: 66 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Chance of early day rain or storms. Turning partly cloudy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Toasty warm. 87

