Malfunctioning fan causes fire in Fond du Lac restaurant

A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - On Friday, August 11, 2023, at 6:23 p.m. Fond du Lac Fire Rescue (FDLFR) was dispatched to a report of smoke in the basement and smoke detectors going off at Boda’s Restaurant.

Fire crews detected light smoke in the basement, coming from the mechanical room.

Luckily, the door to the mechanical room was closed. Thus, an oxygen-deprived environment was created which led to the self-extinguishing of the flames.

The restaurant was unoccupied at the time.

A neighbor was outside the building watering flowers when he heard the smoke detectors sounding. He quickly called the owner who arrived and called 911 when smoke appeared.

“Without the neighbor there to identify the smoke detectors sounding, and taking quick action to call the owner and 911, the fire could have been much worse,” said Battalion Chief Ben Stephany. “His quick actions created a much better outcome for the restaurant.”

The cause of the fire is believed to have started from a malfunctioning fan that was in the room to keep the area dry, according to a written statement issued by FDLFR. The restaurant will be closed until further notice.

FDLFR advised that this is a great example of how important it is to have working smoke detectors in your home or business. It also shows the importance of having doors closed. If the door to the mechanical room had been left open, the outcome would have been much worse.

