‘The house was shaking’: strong storm strikes Door County neighborhood

LITTLE STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “The house was shaking. It felt like an earthquake!”

Some Door County families picked up the pieces Saturday... hours after a storm tore through their Little Sturgeon Bay neighborhood.

Chris Herbst remembered sitting down for dinner with his family when wind and rain started slamming the area.

“Next thing you see, the trees are toppling over and there’s cracking all around you,” Herbst told Action 2 News.

Reporter Emily Roberts saw at least five large trees completely uprooted.

“Giant, well-established mature trees just tipped over like dominoes... to snap these trees and to uproot all these trees in a straight line... it was crazy!” Herbst expressed.

The storm was powerful enough to send lawn furniture flying and cause a dock to float away.

“It was unreal. I’ve watched so many storms and I just admire it and think it’s so cool but then all the sudden it became more of a survival thing,” Herbst explained.

Ben Wakefield is safe after a tree crashed into the upper level of a home while he was inside.

“As we’re running downstairs glass shatters. One of the branches pierced right through a window!” Wakefield said.

The sound of chainsaws filled the area... often multiple at a time.

“It’s just gonna be a lot of labor,” Herbst explained. “For my other neighbors, they didn’t fare as well. They got to rebuild their houses. The one house might be a total loss.”

“You know, I think we’re definitely past halfway. Just getting the rest cleared up and I think the little sticks will be the hardest part,” Wakefield said.

After hundreds of reported power outages across Northeast Wisconsin, power is back on for most.

