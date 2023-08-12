‘The house was shaking’: strong storm strikes Door County neighborhood

Homes and cars were damaged, trees uprooted
By Emily Roberts
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “The house was shaking. It felt like an earthquake!”

Some Door County families picked up the pieces Saturday... hours after a storm tore through their Little Sturgeon Bay neighborhood.

Chris Herbst remembered sitting down for dinner with his family when wind and rain started slamming the area.

“Next thing you see, the trees are toppling over and there’s cracking all around you,” Herbst told Action 2 News.

Reporter Emily Roberts saw at least five large trees completely uprooted.

“Giant, well-established mature trees just tipped over like dominoes... to snap these trees and to uproot all these trees in a straight line... it was crazy!” Herbst expressed.

The storm was powerful enough to send lawn furniture flying and cause a dock to float away.

“It was unreal. I’ve watched so many storms and I just admire it and think it’s so cool but then all the sudden it became more of a survival thing,” Herbst explained.

Ben Wakefield is safe after a tree crashed into the upper level of a home while he was inside.

“As we’re running downstairs glass shatters. One of the branches pierced right through a window!” Wakefield said.

The sound of chainsaws filled the area... often multiple at a time.

“It’s just gonna be a lot of labor,” Herbst explained. “For my other neighbors, they didn’t fare as well. They got to rebuild their houses. The one house might be a total loss.”

“You know, I think we’re definitely past halfway. Just getting the rest cleared up and I think the little sticks will be the hardest part,” Wakefield said.

After hundreds of reported power outages across Northeast Wisconsin, power is back on for most.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Petasek is accused of stealing from Anduzzi's Sports Club in Green Bay when he was...
Former Anduzzi’s Sports Club general manager charged with theft
Fireworks generic
The sky will glow over Oshkosh - but not everyone is happy about that
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck
Man dies in swimming pond at Breezy Hill Campground in Byron
Officers in Waupaca
A law enforcement situation is unfolding in Waupaca - few details are known so far
More than 900,000 winning Mega Millions tickets worth more than $5.6 million sold in Wisconsin

Latest News

Wind damage in Sturgeon Bay on August 12, 2023
People across NE Wisconsin are cleaning up after storms moved through
Michael Peters
Green Bay Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Michael Peters
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash in Grand Chute
A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
Malfunctioning fan causes fire in Fond du Lac restaurant