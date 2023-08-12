Green Bay Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Michael Peters

Michael Peters
Michael Peters(Green Bay PD)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is hoping for tips in their effort to find Michael Peters.

He is missing and was last seen on May 12, 2023, possibly in the 2700 block of University Avenue in the City of Green Bay.

Michael is a 29-year-old male, stands 5′9″, weighs 185 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing sweatpants, a t-shirt, and sandals.

Anyone with information that can assist in helping to locate Michael, please contact the police at 920-448-3200.

