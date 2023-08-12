Fatal crash in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - On Friday, August 11th, 2023, at approximately 11:23 p.m., emergency responders from the Grand Chute Police and Fire Departments were called to the area of Twin Willow Ct. and Lynndale Dr. in the Town of Grand Chute for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

According to a written statement issued by the Grand Chute Police Department, preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling west on Twin Willows Ct. when it ran into the yards of the residences on the south side of the road.

It continued moving west until it struck an occupied residence on Twin Willows Ct.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, the driver was found unresponsive. No one else was in the car.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the residence that was struck.

Additional information will be released following further investigation and proper notification to the family of the deceased. The Grand Chute Police and Fire Departments were assisted by Gold Cross Ambulance.

