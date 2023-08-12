DRY & COOL WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND, NEXT WEATHERMAKER ARRIVES MONDAY

As one weathermaker leaves, another weathermaker begins to form over the Rockies. Fortunately, high pressure will keep most of the weekend dry and seasonal as the next weathermaker forms over South Dakota. Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures typical for this time of year in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Winds will come from the northwest bringing drier air into Wisconsin so the humidity will be much lower compared to Friday. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower to form mainly over the Northwoods Saturday afternoon. If anything forms, it’ll be short and light. Sunday will have more cloud cover, but it should remain dry with highs even cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

Our next weathermaker will start moving into Wisconsin late Sunday night into Monday morning. It’ll track across southern Minnesota into southern Wisconsin bringing a line of showers and storms. The further south you are, the better chance for you to see storms. The Northwoods and Door County have a chance to see rain, but its not as high as the Fox Valley. NO severe weather is forecasted for these storms. Storms are expected to last for most of Monday then dying off by nightfall.

Afterwards, Tuesday and Wednesday will see sunshine and nice temperatures with another chance of rain by Thursday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy, seasonal highs. An isolated shower possible (NORTH). HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool and dry. LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler with mild humidity. HIGH: 76 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer but still seasonal. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Chance of showers, mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 80

