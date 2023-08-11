Wisconsin Public Service reminds everyone to call 811 before digging

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On August 11, also known as 8/11, Wisconsin Public Service wants to remind everyone to call 8-1-1 at least three working days before you plan to start any digging project.

Officials say this is a very important step to help customers, neighborhoods, and communities safe.

Last year, WPS says it responded to more than 40 incident where lines were damaged because someone didn’t call before they started digging.

“Calling 811 really is a vital step that does protect all of the vital services our communities rely on each and every day, to keep our communities running and keep them strong as well,” said Matt Cullen, Wisconsin Public Service.

One easy call to 8-1-1 notifies underground utility operators where you plan to dig so they can then come out and ensure that no electric or natural gas lines are struck during the course of your project.

