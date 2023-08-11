Wisconsin makes changes to absentee ballots

Wisconsin absentee ballot and envelope for the April 2020 primary (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A change by the Wisconsin Elections Commission will help make future absentee voting easier for the voters and the people who count the ballots.

The commission is changing the envelope the ballots are mailed in. The envelopes will now come in different colors to help distinguish the type of absentee ballot and will clearly display the witness’s printed name on the back.

The elections commission allocated more than $500,000 in federal funds to help communities cover the cost of the new envelopes.

You’ll be seeing them for elections starting next year.

