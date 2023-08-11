TWO ROUNDS OF STORMS... MAY BE SEVERE THIS EVENING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Your Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move across the area through tonight. The first round of rain and thunder is not expected to be severe this morning. We may even see some sunshine returning later in the afternoon... However, as a cold front races through Wisconsin tonight, powerful thunderstorms will be possible this evening. Most of tonight’s severe weather is expected to be from Green Bay and to the southwest. Tonight’s storms may have damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain. The storms will likely move away from us after midnight. Our risk of severe weather is MODERATE.

Otherwise, you’ll notice that it’s much more humid today. A southeast breeze this morning is drawing in higher dew points in the upper half of the 60s. Even though temperatures in the 70s isn’t all that hot, the muggy air will encourage many folks to run their air conditioning today.

After the storms exit the area later tonight, your weekend looks good. Other than an isolated shower NORTH of Green Bay tomorrow afternoon, the weekend looks dry. High temperatures will vary mainly from 75 and 80 degrees with less humidity. Our next weathermaker will bring showers and thunderstorms back into northeast Wisconsin as people head back to work on Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E/S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Morning rain and thunderstorms. Some afternoon sun. Humidity rising. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms... Could be strong. Quite humid. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as humid. A few afternoon showers NORTH. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Warm and not as breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy again. Cooler, but feeling humid. HIGH: 70 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer, breezy and more humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and humid. HIGH: 78

