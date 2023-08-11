Trial delayed for Shawano man accused of killing girlfriend

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial for a man accused of killing his girlfriend last summer has been delayed.

Michael Ingold, 58, is accused of strangling his girlfriend to death in June of last year.

The criminal complaint says Ingold called 9-1-1 and told Shawano County dispatchers he woke up and found his girlfriend dead, but the autopsy showed she had been strangled.

Inglod has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies ever touching or hitting her.

His trial was originally set for September, but in a hearing Friday morning, a new date was set for January.

