Teen hospitalized after falling off cliff while visiting Grand Canyon, officials say

An image provided by the National Park Service shows a view from the North Rim at the Grand...
An image provided by the National Park Service shows a view from the North Rim at the Grand Canyon National Park on Nov. 17, 2022.(Jesse Barden | AP)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Officials in Arizona say a teenager has been hospitalized after falling off a cliff while visiting the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

KPHO reports that a 14-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after falling up to 100 feet into the canyon.

According to the Grand Canyon National Park’s Public Affairs Office, the boy fell from Bright Angel Point on the North Rim.

Officials said search and rescue crews couldn’t use their helicopter to get to the boy because of where he landed and due to high winds in the area.

Crews ended up performing a high-angle technical rope rescue. Rescuers rappelled down to the boy’s location and pulled him to safety.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, crews said.

Park officials are reminding visitors to stay at least 10 feet away from the rim and pay attention to signs and fences when visiting the canyon.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Petasek is accused of stealing from Anduzzi's Sports Club in Green Bay when he was...
Former Anduzzi’s Sports Club general manager charged with theft
Keith Kutska at hearing
Parole granted for Keith Kutska, Monfils Six “ringleader”
3 suspects were captured after a vehicle pursued on I-43 drove into a cornfield near Denmark
Three suspects rounded up after I-43 pursuit turns into foot chase
Fireworks generic
The sky will glow over Oshkosh - but not everyone is happy about that
A nonprofit, conservative law firm says an upcoming back-to-school event at Appleton East High...
Law firm demands changes to Appleton East High School event

Latest News

Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday, June 15, 2023,...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried jailed in New York; judge says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses
Gray Television's Hope for Hawaii will help The Salvation Army address the urgent needs on Maui.
Gray and The Salvation Army team up to bring ‘Hope for Hawaii’
The River Rail in Shiocton on fire, August 2, 2023
Fundraisers benefit River Rail owners after devastating fire