StoryCorps in Green Bay preserving history through interviews

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County partnered with Wisconsin Public Radio to kick off the StoryCorps mobile tour Thursday.

StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of people from different backgrounds through interviews and conversations. Each interview is 40 minutes and, with the person’s permission, will be archived in the Library of Congress’s American Folklife Center to be heard by future generations.

If you want people to know who you are and want your voice to be heard, you can do it for free. Make an appointment at StoryCorps.org and click on “Participate.”

StoryCorps will be in Green Bay until September 8.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.