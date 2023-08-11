Prisoners graduate from NWTC program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new cohort of graduates walked through the halls of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, with many of them getting a second opportunity.

“Obviously I’m not fresh out of high school, I’m not your average college-age student. I never thought I’d be in a cap and gown at this stage in the game,” Elias Maldonado said.

For students like Maldonado, their path to graduation started behind bars, but through the industrial maintenance program offered through a partnership between the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and NWTC, these non-traditional students can be set up with a sustainable job as soon as they finish their sentence.

“What this offers our students is an opportunity to get into an entry-level automation and industrial maintenance position. This is a job that is just the launchpad and just the starting point for them to grow and extend their career,” Jim Draeger, NWTC dean of corporate training and economic development, said.

Teachers, families and friends were all in attendance, and at the conclusion of Thursday’s ceremony the students picked up their certificates that they spent 15 weeks working towards.

Everyone involved with this course considers their success “a team effort.”

“All the students come in here, they work hard, they’re committed to the program. It gives them their best shot at once they’re out; they’re not going back,” NWTC Instructor Molly Delsart said. “They all get along, they all help each other, and everybody makes sure that everybody’s on the same page.”

“We’re in an environment where we’ve dealt with each other on a completely different level for different reasons, but once we got here and it was just us separated from that environment, to this school and to the learning program, everything changed,” Maldonado said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.