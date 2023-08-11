President Biden to visit Wisconsin on Tuesday

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 19, 2023 in Washington. Biden will court unions as a cornerstone of the country's economic future with a speech on Thursday at a Philadelphia shipyard — right as more major unions are weighing strikes that could disrupt the growth he wants to campaign on in 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - President Biden will visit Wisconsin next week, the White House announced Friday.

The President will travel to Milwaukee on Tuesday, August 15.

“The day before the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, the President will deliver remarks on how Bidenomics is Investing in America to grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down,” the White House said in the announcement.

The initial announcement didn’t release any other details about the visit.

