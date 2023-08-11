President Biden to visit Wisconsin on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - President Biden will visit Wisconsin next week, the White House announced Friday.

The President will travel to Milwaukee on Tuesday, August 15.

“The day before the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, the President will deliver remarks on how Bidenomics is Investing in America to grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down,” the White House said in the announcement.

The initial announcement didn’t release any other details about the visit.

