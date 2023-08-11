New gear to Green Bay Metro Fire Department for EV emergencies
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department now has new equipment for handling electric vehicle emergencies.
A grant from the Auto Club Group Foundation led to the donation of vehicle fire blankets, electric vehicle shut-off plugs, and traffic cones.
It’s saved the city more than $15,000. In the video above, we’re joined by Fire Chief Matthew Knott to talk more about adapting to more EV emergencies.
