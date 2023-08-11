New gear to Green Bay Metro Fire Department for EV emergencies

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department now has new equipment for handling electric vehicle emergencies.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department now has new equipment for handling electric vehicle emergencies.

A grant from the Auto Club Group Foundation led to the donation of vehicle fire blankets, electric vehicle shut-off plugs, and traffic cones.

It’s saved the city more than $15,000. In the video above, we’re joined by Fire Chief Matthew Knott to talk more about adapting to more EV emergencies.

