MORNING RAIN... THEN STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE FRIDAY

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible. Clouds will increase Thursday night ahead of our next weathermaker. Look for a round of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. The severe threat with this activity is LOW, although brief downpours could still lead to problems during the morning drive.

A southerly breeze will lead to rising humidity through the day. For the afternoon through early evening, we’ll get a break from widespread rain... although a spotty shower or storm remains possible. Another round of more widespread storms will arrive from the west Friday evening. Some of these storms could be strong-to-severe. Storms may have locally heavy rain, high winds and hail. Friday night’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE. While we do not expect numerous severe storms, isolated severe warnings are possible. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts if any are issued... such as with our free WBAY First Alert Weather app.

The weekend looks better... Other than a stray storm Saturday afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will vary from 75 to 80 degrees. Clouds will increase towards the end of the weekend, as another round of showers and thunderstorms glides through the Great Lakes on Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SE/S 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: WNW 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Daybreak showers and storms. Mild. LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Humidity rises. Afternoon/evening storms could be strong. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lower humidity. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. A pleasant day. LATE showers possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and a bit more humid. HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable. Less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower possible, then partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Late storms. HIGH: 82

