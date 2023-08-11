Man dies in swimming pond at Breezy Hill Campground in Byron

BYRON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Thursday, August 10th, 2023, at 5:49 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting an individual trapped underneath an inflatable floating dock in a swimming pond at the Breezy Hill Campground in the Town of Byron.

Deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office along with the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, Eden Fire Department, Eden First Responders, Campbellsport Ambulance, Campbellsport Dive Team, and Campbellsport Fire Department responded to the scene.

Prior to the dive team’s arrival, two members of the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team removed their patrol gear and entered the water to begin search efforts. At 6:26 p.m. an unresponsive male was recovered in 10 feet of water. The victim was brought to shore where emergency medical personnel started resuscitation efforts. He was transported by ambulance to St Agnes Hospital. At 7:24 p.m., doctors pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim was visiting the campground with a local organization that works to support persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

No further information is being released at this time. This incident remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

