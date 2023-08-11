Madison bagpiper receives life-changing lung transplant

A Wisconsin bagpiper can continue his passion thanks to a double lung transplant at UW-Health.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
For more than two years, David Furumoto was unable to muster the strength to inflate a balloon, let alone his beloved bagpipes.

After investigating his symptoms, he was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

For Furumoto, that meant depending on a portable oxygen machine anytime he went to work as a professor in the theater and drama department at UW-Madison. He was placed on the active transplant waitlist in November of 2021, and he received his transplant shortly after.

“The fact that I’m contemplating getting back on stage again is pretty wonderful. I think there’s a big difference,” said Furumoto.

Furumoto says he wrote a thank you note to his donor’s family to express his gratitude.

It’s allowed him to travel as well as resume his many passions, which includes playing the bagpipes and working as a producer of Asian theater.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

