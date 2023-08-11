Little Chute looks to build on latest North Eastern title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All good things must come to an end, but not always the way you’d like.

The Little Chute Mustangs earned just their second undefeated conference title since 1983 a year ago with perfect 9-0 regular season and 11 wins overall in 2022. Before, it came to a sudden end in level three of the playoffs.

“Especially being against Freedom after we beat them the first time. Everyone, I’m sure, felt like we should have beat them,” said senior Griffin VandenHeuvel.

The Mustangs using that loss to rival Freedom as fuel for the fire in the offseason, and now sharpening the iron to defend their North Eastern Conference crown.

“Yeah, they tasted that success last year and I think they wanted to do it again. They know the only way to get there is hard work,” said head coach Ted Evers.

“We’ve got to set a bar and hit it every single week. If we don’t, we’ll get a loss. So, it’s kind of go big or go home,” said senior Charlie Vanden Burgt.

Little Chute loses a lot of talent off that team with just a pair of starters returning this year, tackle Owen Butkowski and quarterback Charlie Vanden Burgt.

“If you’re going to have one returner back, quarterback is probably the spot you’re gong to want, right. Charlie is outstanding. He’s a three sport athlete, but above all, he’s a great kid. He’s a great leader,” said Evers.

“As a junior I was more in that role, but now without Drew (Joten) and some of those other seniors, I’ve got to be more of the vocal leader,” said Vanden Burgt.

Next for the Mustangs is their lone scrimmage of the preseason. A test against larger schools to see where they are at as a team before week one and their match-up against Shawano.

“I just want to make sure we’re running our plays correctly, and I’m reading the right guys. As we start, we get in a groove and keep going,” said Vanden Burgt.

“I think just staying focused. I think we have a ton of potential this year. We’ve got a lot of guys that are definitely very talented. I think staying focused and making progress every week we’ll be in a good place,” said VandenHeuvel.

