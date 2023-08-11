A law enforcement situation is unfolding in Waupaca - few details are known so far

Very few details are known, armored vehicle was sent out
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - We are working to confirm more about a law enforcement situation unfolding right now in Waupaca, including near the intersection of Oborn and Ware Streets.

Our crew at the scene sent back videos and photos showing a home blocked off with police tape and officers still at the scene.

Authorities told us that the Waupaca Police Department is the lead agency for the incident.

However, very few specifics about what happened have been revealed.

Our crew has also seen the sheriff’s office mobilizing an armored vehicle, and the State Patrol blocking off Berlin Street at the intersection with Lake Street.

We’ll provide updates on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Petasek is accused of stealing from Anduzzi's Sports Club in Green Bay when he was...
Former Anduzzi’s Sports Club general manager charged with theft
Keith Kutska at hearing
Parole granted for Keith Kutska, Monfils Six “ringleader”
3 suspects were captured after a vehicle pursued on I-43 drove into a cornfield near Denmark
Three suspects rounded up after I-43 pursuit turns into foot chase
Fireworks generic
The sky will glow over Oshkosh - but not everyone is happy about that
A nonprofit, conservative law firm says an upcoming back-to-school event at Appleton East High...
Law firm demands changes to Appleton East High School event

Latest News

Officers in Waupaca
Police activity in Waupaca
Washington Street in Combined Locks
Long-awaited improvements are visible at intersection were young girl died
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department now has new equipment for handling electric vehicle...
New gear to Green Bay Metro Fire Department for EV emergencies
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department now has new equipment for handling electric vehicle...
New gear to Green Bay Metro Fire Department for EV emergencies