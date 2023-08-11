Kittens overwhelm Shawano County Humane Society

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County Humane Society is putting out a call for help to solve a kitten conundrum.

Shelters managers say they are so overrun with kittens this “kitten season” they are calling on people in the community, ideally with mama cats, to help foster an influx totaling 100 abandoned and orphaned babies.

“We get a lot of kittens where they can not find the mom or they lost the mom somehow,” said Sarah Magee of the Shawano County Humane Society.

Most recently, the shelter was called upon to help save five kittens, just days old.

“We got a call from a family that had found these kittens that had lost their mom and they were only 2 or 3 weeks old,” said Magee. “So we reached out to rescue people that I know, and that lead me to Bonnie.”

Bonnie Schampers lives in De Pere and is known to be a bit of a local cat whisperer. She quickly stepped in, along with her cat, “Sweetie,” to help out.

“I was surprised how quickly she took to them,” said Bonnie.

Sweetie had recently given birth to a litter of her own kittens but quickly welcomed the five orphans to latch on as well.

“I walked into the house here, the kittens were all crying,” said Bonnie. “I sat the box down and immediately one of my girls, Sweetie grabbed a kitten out of the box.”

Bonnie decided to give Sweetie some help, stepping in to bottle feed. At first, it was a task she had to complete every two hours.

“Initially you start out with just kitten formula, and more recently I started adding soft kitten food to the bottle,” said Bonnie.

“It’s not a small job,” said Magee. “We get a lot of kittens where they find the mom or they lost the mom somehow, and thankfully she had a nursing mom. It’s not very often that we find a cat that’s nursing and willing to take other kittens that don’t belong to her,” Magee said.

Magee says what Bonnie and Sweetie are teaming up to do is huge, especially with all the young kittens currently at the shelter.

“It’s hours of work,” said Magee. “Literally and figuratively our hands are full.”

Eventually, the 5 kittens will go back to the Shawano County Humane Society and they’ll be up for adoption to good homes.

Bonnie says fostering takes time and dedication, but it’s worth it.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Bonnie, holding up a kitten. “How can you resist this?” she laughed.

The Shawano County Humane Society hopes others will reach out to foster.

If you can’t be a foster family, consider donating cat food and kitten food; the shelter is in desperate need because of the overcrowding. Preferred brands are Purina, Purina One, or Iams. The shelter also needs dog and puppy foods from those same brands; gift cards from local businesses, gas stations, and Amazon; tough dog toys with no stuffing, Kong brand is preferred; and laundry detergent, bleach and dryer sheets.

Call the shelter at (715) 526-2606 or visit the Shawano County Humane Society website.

On Saturday, August 12, the shelter is hosting the “Dog Days of Summer” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include live music, nail clippings, tours, basket raffles, competitions, food and more at its campus, 1290 Jaycee Court in Shawano.

If you own a pet, Magee advises, “Get those animals fixed, whether they are inside or outside.”

