Green Bay Metro Fire Department receives grant from AAA

The number of electric vehicles on the streets of NE Wisconsin rises steadily
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The grant helps firefighters obtain the proper equipment to deal with electric vehicle (EV) fires and collisions.

It includes fire blankets, electric vehicle plugs designed to shut off the vehicles, and traffic safety cones.

The funds save the city over $15,000.

Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Matthew Knott said the money helps the department to conserve resources as northeast Wisconsin sees more electric vehicles on the road.

“The best tactic of this is that copious amounts of water that we’re going to spend. Four thousand or more gallons of water to deal with these. So again this grant allows us some tools like the fire blanket which will enable us to control a fire in the short term while we get tools and equipment ready,” said Chief Knott

He added the new equipment will also help the department implement new policies to deal with electric vehicle fires in the future.

