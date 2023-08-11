Gov. Evers joins health care bus tour in Green Bay

The governor joined the tour in Green Bay to discuss protecting health care and lowering costs
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers made a special appearance on the 10th day of Protect Our Care’s “Lower Costs, Better Care” bus tour in Green Bay.

The bus tour is promoting efforts by federal lawmakers to improve health care protections and make health care more affordable.

Gov. Evers showed up at the event to talk about how improving health care in Wisconsin could help bring more people here to live and work. “Every state that surrounds us has taken Medicaid expansion. We have not. Because of that, it’s made it more and more difficult to bring residents to our state to live,” he said.

The stop in Green Bay is part of a four-week bus tour that will take health care advocates to at least 16 states, traveling nearly 8,000 miles.

