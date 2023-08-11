Fundraisers benefit River Rail owners after devastating fire

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - New fundraisers are helping the owners of the River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall rebuild after a devastating fire burned the beloved business to the ground.

Action 2 News was first on the scene as firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke August 2.

“It was devastating to the whole community,” Jamie Dontje said.

The bar has been in the village since the early 1980′s. Now, fond memories are fueling fundraising efforts to try to rebuild River Rail.

Dontje continued, “A lot of people were upset and wanted to do something but didn’t know what to do.”

As an owner of JT’s Custom Cycle & Repair, he quickly got to work transforming his charity motorcycle ride August 19 to support not only Shiocton families in need, but the River Rail.

“It’s just to help the community is what it all started as and now it’s turned into helping the River out...”

The ride leaves from the Wild River Pizza Pub at 10:15 a.m. It costs $30 for a single rider and $35 for a couple. If you bring three non-perishable food items, you get a $5 discount. As of August 11, more than 300 people are interested in the event on Facebook.

“It’s gonna help different families with house burnings to people that are out of money or just in need.”

For $10 at the door after the motorcycle ride, folks can listen to live music and try their luck at a raffle basket. Funds from the ‘Let’s Rebuild River Rail’ event go to the Bar & Banquet Hall’s owners.

“There’s been people coming from everywhere and contacting me here at JT’s about donating stuff and there’s people just wanting to help,” Dontje explained.

He stays in touch with the owners as they navigate this challenging time.

“He [the owner] definitely would like to rebuild. He’s definitely wanting to keep going with it,” Dontje expressed. “With everything that went on... insurance only covers so much and you have deductibles and everything else so it’s devastating to him.”

If you can’t make it out to the event Wolf River Community Bank locations are collecting donations. Just ask about the ‘River Rail Rebuilding Fund.’

“We all gotta come together as a community and try to help each other so I wanna see a lot of people there!”

Village Fire Chief Dan Nabbefeld told Action 2 News he completed his investigation into the fire. He said the cause is still undetermined... but he can’t rule out an electrical fire.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.