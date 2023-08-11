Fundraisers benefit River Rail owners after devastating fire

The River Rail in Shiocton on fire, August 2, 2023
The River Rail in Shiocton on fire, August 2, 2023
By Emily Roberts
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - New fundraisers are helping the owners of the River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall rebuild after a devastating fire burned the beloved business to the ground.

Action 2 News was first on the scene as firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke August 2.

“It was devastating to the whole community,” Jamie Dontje said.

The bar has been in the village since the early 1980′s. Now, fond memories are fueling fundraising efforts to try to rebuild River Rail.

Dontje continued, “A lot of people were upset and wanted to do something but didn’t know what to do.”

As an owner of JT’s Custom Cycle & Repair, he quickly got to work transforming his charity motorcycle ride August 19 to support not only Shiocton families in need, but the River Rail.

“It’s just to help the community is what it all started as and now it’s turned into helping the River out...”

The ride leaves from the Wild River Pizza Pub at 10:15 a.m. It costs $30 for a single rider and $35 for a couple. If you bring three non-perishable food items, you get a $5 discount. As of August 11, more than 300 people are interested in the event on Facebook.

“It’s gonna help different families with house burnings to people that are out of money or just in need.”

For $10 at the door after the motorcycle ride, folks can listen to live music and try their luck at a raffle basket. Funds from the ‘Let’s Rebuild River Rail’ event go to the Bar & Banquet Hall’s owners.

“There’s been people coming from everywhere and contacting me here at JT’s about donating stuff and there’s people just wanting to help,” Dontje explained.

He stays in touch with the owners as they navigate this challenging time.

“He [the owner] definitely would like to rebuild. He’s definitely wanting to keep going with it,” Dontje expressed. “With everything that went on... insurance only covers so much and you have deductibles and everything else so it’s devastating to him.”

If you can’t make it out to the event Wolf River Community Bank locations are collecting donations. Just ask about the ‘River Rail Rebuilding Fund.’

“We all gotta come together as a community and try to help each other so I wanna see a lot of people there!”

Village Fire Chief Dan Nabbefeld told Action 2 News he completed his investigation into the fire. He said the cause is still undetermined... but he can’t rule out an electrical fire.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Petasek is accused of stealing from Anduzzi's Sports Club in Green Bay when he was...
Former Anduzzi’s Sports Club general manager charged with theft
Keith Kutska at hearing
Parole granted for Keith Kutska, Monfils Six “ringleader”
3 suspects were captured after a vehicle pursued on I-43 drove into a cornfield near Denmark
Three suspects rounded up after I-43 pursuit turns into foot chase
Fireworks generic
The sky will glow over Oshkosh - but not everyone is happy about that
A nonprofit, conservative law firm says an upcoming back-to-school event at Appleton East High...
Law firm demands changes to Appleton East High School event

Latest News

Kenosha police arrested a Black man at Applebee’s. The actual suspects were in the bathroom
Wisconsin Public Service reminds everyone to call 811 before digging
Wisconsin Public Service reminds everyone to call 811 before digging
Wisconsin Public Service reminds everyone to call 811 before digging
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first...
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s not physically ready to play in the World Cup