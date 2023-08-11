Former Anduzzi’s Sports Club general manager charged with theft

Nicholas Petasek is accused of stealing from Anduzzi's Sports Club in Green Bay when he was...
Nicholas Petasek is accused of stealing from Anduzzi's Sports Club in Green Bay when he was general manager in 2022(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The former general manager of Anduzzi’s sports bar and restaurant in Green Bay is expected in Brown County court Friday on charges of stealing from the company.

Nicholas Petasek, 33, is charged with one count of theft from a business setting between $10,000 and $100,000. It’s a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Petasek was fired from Anduzzi’s Sports Club on Kepler Dr. in April 2022 when one of the owners learned about bank deposits that were missing, according to the criminal complaint. After checking with the bank, they realized there were deposits missing going back a few months. The money wasn’t in the safe, and they discovered another $25,000 missing from the bar’s ATM.

The owners estimated $30,000 to $50,000 was stolen.

They told police when they confronted Petasek about the missing deposits he said he forgot to make them, but when the owners said the money couldn’t be found, he became quiet and didn’t say much more.

The owners said he had a week to pay back the missing money or they would press charges. They never heard from him, so they contacted the police.

Petasek was arrested Thursday and is scheduled to make his initial appearance Friday afternoon.

