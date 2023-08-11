Flags lowered for funeral of Wisconsin Marine killed by carbon monoxide poisoning

VERONA, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags in the state lowered to half-staff on Saturday, August 12, when a U.S. Marine from Verona is laid to rest.

Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, was one of three U.S. Marines who died from carbon monoxide poisoning late last month while their car was parked at a gas station in North Carolina. The other Marines were identified as LCpl. Merax Dockery and LCpl Ivan Garcia.

Kaltenberg was assigned to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and was serving as a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marines Logistics Group.

According to the governor’s office, he joined the Marines after graduating from Verona Area High School in 2021. Kaltenberg was previously assigned to San Diego and Missouri, and earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Medal, the Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Kaltenberg’s funeral service will be held at the Verona high school at 1 p.m. Saturday. Visitation starts at the high school at 10 a.m. He’ll be buried at Verona Cemetery.

Condolences can be posted online at the Gunderson Funeral Home’s website.

Saturday’s flag-lowering order is in effect from sunrise to sunset.

