Flags lowered for funeral of Wisconsin Marine killed by carbon monoxide poisoning

Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg died while on duty as a marine in North Carolina.
Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg died while on duty as a marine in North Carolina.(WMTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags in the state lowered to half-staff on Saturday, August 12, when a U.S. Marine from Verona is laid to rest.

Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, was one of three U.S. Marines who died from carbon monoxide poisoning late last month while their car was parked at a gas station in North Carolina. The other Marines were identified as LCpl. Merax Dockery and LCpl Ivan Garcia.

Kaltenberg was assigned to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and was serving as a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marines Logistics Group.

According to the governor’s office, he joined the Marines after graduating from Verona Area High School in 2021. Kaltenberg was previously assigned to San Diego and Missouri, and earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Medal, the Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Kaltenberg’s funeral service will be held at the Verona high school at 1 p.m. Saturday. Visitation starts at the high school at 10 a.m. He’ll be buried at Verona Cemetery.

Condolences can be posted online at the Gunderson Funeral Home’s website.

Saturday’s flag-lowering order is in effect from sunrise to sunset.

LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg
LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg(U.S. Marine Corps)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Kutska at hearing
Parole granted for Keith Kutska, Monfils Six “ringleader”
3 suspects were captured after a vehicle pursued on I-43 drove into a cornfield near Denmark
Three suspects rounded up after I-43 pursuit turns into foot chase
A nonprofit, conservative law firm says an upcoming back-to-school event at Appleton East High...
Law firm demands changes to Appleton East High School event
More than 900,000 winning Mega Millions tickets worth more than $5.6 million sold in Wisconsin
Stephan Preisler in court on August 9, 2023
Stephen Preisler - aka “Uncle Fester” - sees his case “just fall apart”

Latest News

Nicholas Petasek was charged with one count of theft from a business setting
Former Anduzzi's general manager accused of theft
The NTSB says wreckage showed marks on the helicopter's main rotor blades and stabilizers on...
NTSB releases preliminary report on midair collision at EAA AirVenture
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck
Man dies in swimming pond at Breezy Hill Campground in Byron
Dept. of Corrections inmates graduate from an NWTC program
Prisoners graduate from NWTC program