Crandon Raceway looking for volunteers for Labor Day weekend races

Aerial shot of Crandon Int'l Raceway
Aerial shot of Crandon Int'l Raceway(Crandon Int'l Raceway)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Crandon International Raceway, along with the Forest County Chamber of Commerce, is looking for volunteers for this year’s Labor Day-Off Road Races happening Sept. 1-3.

Just for helping out, volunteers can receive one free weekend wristband and drink and food tickets worth over $50.

Shifts and locations are listed below:

Friday, September 1

Pavilion Canned Beverage Bar from 1-7 p.m.

This is also the same night that KISS will be performing.

Saturday, September 2

Pavilion Canned Beverage Bar from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. or 2-7 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

Pavilion Canned Beverage Bar from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. or 2-7 p.m.

Click here to sign up for the event.

Wisconsin Public Service reminds everyone to call 811 before digging
