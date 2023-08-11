Carvers rev up chainsaws for the 2023 US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship

Carver, John Hayes, works on his sculpture.
Carver, John Hayes, works on his sculpture.(Weau)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Sawdust is floating in the air this weekend because the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is back in town.

The championship is a competition where people from around the world and from the area gather outside of the Chippewa Valley Museums in Carson Park to put their carving skills to the test by making art using wood and chainsaws. This year’s competition started on Thursday, Aug. 10, and ran until Sunday, Aug. 13.

Carver, John Hayes, said this year’s competition was nature-themed and he came all the way from Ireland to put his craving skills to the test.

“You have the very best in the world,” Hayes said. “US, Canadians, Japan, Australia. So, for me coming from Ireland, there’s not many chainsaw carvers. For me to learn, get better, and then you want to challenge yourself and take on the best in the world. So, what better place than Eau Claire.”

For people interested in checking out the sculptures firsthand, there are day passes and weekend passes available for the event. To purchase tickets and to see prices click here.

For additional event details click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Petasek is accused of stealing from Anduzzi's Sports Club in Green Bay when he was...
Former Anduzzi’s Sports Club general manager charged with theft
Fireworks generic
The sky will glow over Oshkosh - but not everyone is happy about that
Keith Kutska at hearing
Parole granted for Keith Kutska, Monfils Six “ringleader”
3 suspects were captured after a vehicle pursued on I-43 drove into a cornfield near Denmark
Three suspects rounded up after I-43 pursuit turns into foot chase
More than 900,000 winning Mega Millions tickets worth more than $5.6 million sold in Wisconsin

Latest News

Waupaca incident
Waupaca Police Department arrests two persons after drug overdoses
Candles for Hawaii
Sturgeon Bay Company sells candles for Hawaii
Candles for Hawaii
Wisconsin business owners are sending support to fire-ravaged Hawaii
River Rail ruins in Shiacton
Fond memories of the burned-down River Rail Restaurant fuel fundraising efforts to rebuild
Officers in Waupaca
Police activity in Waupaca