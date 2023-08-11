Appleton Housing Authority host annual back-to-school backpack giveaway

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Housing Authority held its annual backpack giveaway event today - with the intent of providing school supplies for low-income families.

Every backpack given was filled with school supplies. The event also offered free haircuts, picture opportunities with Appleton police as well as refreshments for kids and parents.

Thanks to sponsors, kids also got $25 gift cards to Goodwill and Target. Organizers talked about what they hope to achieve with events like these.

“It’s a stressful time for families. Especially for those who are lower income and don’t always have the means to buy every single thing that the kids need. We’re hoping to eliminate some of that burden for them,” said Kim Esselman, Manager Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The Appleton Housing Authority serves over one thousand families every month.

