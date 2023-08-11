Abrupt nationwide closing of tuxedo business leaves couples scrambling

The major tuxedo supplier closed without warning its customers. (Source: KCTV)
By Greg Payne, Mike McKnight and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/WOWT/Gray News) - Many wedding parties across the country are scrambling to find formal wear after Tip Top Tux abruptly shut down Monday.

The major tuxedo supplier closed without warning its customers.

“No announcement, no phone numbers, and nothing on the website; no notice,” said Matt Chamberlain who pulled up to a store for a fitting in Nebraska. “It’s a bit of a problem.”

Brianne Huntsucker and Dimitric Edwards have been planning for their wedding in the Kansas City area and grew concerned when they noticed social media chatter about the business from which their wedding party purchased their tuxes.

“A post came up that a bride in the Kansas City area was stressed because she heard that Tip Top Tux locations were going out of business,” Huntsucker said. “She heard that some of them were starting to close, and their wedding was in a couple of weeks and so, we started panicking.”

They quickly realized Tip Top Tux locations across the country and businesses under their parent company Dapper & Dashing were closed with signs on the businesses that read, “Sorry we are closed today. Sorry for the inconvenience. If you are a customer returning your tuxedo from the weekend you will not be charged late fees and may keep your tuxedo.”

The company apparently sent an email to employees that said: “I regret to inform you that you are being laid off from your position effective Monday, August 7, 2023. Unfortunately, the company is compelled to cease operations effective immediately.”

Tip Top Tux couldn’t be reached for comment.

