16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a year at Arizona State University. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A college graduate in Arizona earned her degree even before getting a driver’s license.

Elliana Tenenbaum and other students were honored with a celebration event on Thursday afternoon at Arizona State University.

KPHO reports that Tenenbaum started the accelerated nursing program when she was 15 years old and worked hard to complete it about a year later.

Tenenbaum, now 16 years old, has her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

“I’m incredibly excited. It’s a culmination of all the dedication put into this program and nursing,” Tenenbaum said.

Her father, Steven Tenenbaum, is a doctor, and from a young age, Elliana Tenenbaum learned about the medical field.

She decided to take college courses while in high school, getting a head start in the program.

“I knew this was the right path for me, and why hold myself back when I could get started?” Elliana Tenenbaum said.

Steven Tenenbaum said his daughter was studying for classes at the age of 14 that he took in his 20s.

“Her ability to learn things is very impressive. The ability to dedicate herself to work hard is amazing,” Steven Tenenbaum said.

And Elliana Tenenbaum is already thinking about her next move.

“I’ve already applied to some nursing jobs. I want to pursue a doctor or nurse practice,” she said.

Elliana Tenenbaum has her driving permit but said she is also working on getting her driver’s license.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

