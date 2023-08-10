Wetland development resumes in Ken Euers Park after rare bird sighting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Work resumes in Green Bay’s Ken Euers Nature Area after it was halted due to the rare appearance of a pink bird.

The sighting of the roseate spoonbill late last month had birders flocking to the park.

Ducks Unlimited had been developing a wetland there to enhance the waterfowl habitat but construction was temporarily halted out of respect to the increase in visitors.

Starting Thursday certain areas of the park were closed again for safety while the eastern half remains open for bird watching.

