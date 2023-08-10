U.S. Venture raises over $4.8 million

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than $4.8 million. $4,812,582. That’s how much the U.S. Venture Open raised Wednesday.

Those riches will go to community programs aimed at ending poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

Organizers say 1,200 people took part in the nation’s largest one-day fundraiser, many of them golfing at area courses before gathering for a dinner at Van Abel’s in Hollandtown.

This year’s special guest was actor and philanthropist Charlize Theron. She is recognized as a United Nations Messenger of Peace and founder of a charity for youth in her home of South Africa.

Theron’s message: Find a charity you like and do what you can to support it.

“I feel like you have to find that thing that you are passionate about, that talks to you, a charity that does the work you can relate to or find really important. Then you have to do research and support them, whether it’s financially or through volunteering. Do it. It’s good. It’s great,” she said.

With Wednesday’s tally, the U.S. Venture golf outing has raised over $64 million in 38 years.

Those dollars go to the Basic Needs Giving Partnership, which works with non-profits and awards grants to programs that help to lift people out of poverty.

