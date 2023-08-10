Three suspects rounded up after I-43 pursuit turns into foot chase

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people are in custody after running away from a pursuit on Interstate 43 overnight.

The sheriff’s office, working with Green Bay police, tried to stop a car believed to be involved in criminal activity at 3:45 Thursday morning. The vehicle, going north on I-43 in Denmark, didn’t stop for officers.

Officers laid out tire deflation devices on the highway. The car left I-43 near Langes Corners Rd. and went into a cornfield. Deputies say three people were in the car and ran.

Two were caught almost right away, the sheriff’s office says. The search for the third person took another two-and-a-half hours before a K9 unit helped to apprehend them.

The sheriff’s office believes they have everyone involved in custody and doesn’t believe there’s a danger to the community. It’s unclear what charges the occupants of the car are facing.

