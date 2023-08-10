THREAT OF STRONG STORMS FRIDAY NIGHT, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday will likely be the nicest day of the work-week. Skies have been mostly sunny across northeast Wisconsin with very comfortable temperatures and low humidity. A high pressure system continues to bring a northwest breeze keeping the humidity at bay. Your afternoon will be seasonably warm and more comfortable. Highs in the Fox Valley will be near 80 degrees, with 70s in the Northwoods and towards the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Clouds will increase Thursday night ahead of our next weathermaker. Look for a couple round of showers and thunderstorms with more humidity heading into late tonight and lasts through Friday morning. While there could be some brief downpours, these thundershowers shouldn’t cause too many issues... However, after a break, the second round of thunderstorms arriving Friday evening could be severe. Storms may have locally heavy rain, high winds and hail. Friday night’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE and your Friday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

The weekend looks better... Other than a stray shower Saturday afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will vary from 75 to 80 degrees. Clouds will increase towards the end of the weekend, as another round of showers and thunderstorms glides through the Great Lakes on Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: E/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Humidity drops. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 with 70s north and lakeside

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Late thundershowers. Mild and calm. LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms at times. Humidity rises. Storms at NIGHT could be strong. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Humidity drops again. Isolated afternoon showers. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. A pleasant day. LATE showers possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and a bit more humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably warm. Less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Late night thunder possible. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Shannon Tourtillott was charged with child abuse and other crimes in Oconto County
Woman accused of child abuse, choking deputy in Oconto County
Wisconsin Lottery games
Lottery ticket sold in Appleton worth $50,000
Stephan Preisler in court on August 9, 2023
Stephen Preisler - aka “Uncle Fester” - sees his case “just fall apart”
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
NICE WEATHER TODAY... BIG STORMS POSSIBLE TOMORROW EVENING
A beautiful day Thursday. One or two rounds of storms expected Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Open the windows today, batten the hatches tomorrow
More rain is expected Friday but the weekend won't be as wet
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly sunny, becoming less humid
First Alert Weather
PLEASANT THURSDAY WITH LOWER HUMIDITY