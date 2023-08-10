THREAT OF STRONG STORMS FRIDAY NIGHT, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED

Thursday will likely be the nicest day of the work-week. Skies have been mostly sunny across northeast Wisconsin with very comfortable temperatures and low humidity. A high pressure system continues to bring a northwest breeze keeping the humidity at bay. Your afternoon will be seasonably warm and more comfortable. Highs in the Fox Valley will be near 80 degrees, with 70s in the Northwoods and towards the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Clouds will increase Thursday night ahead of our next weathermaker. Look for a couple round of showers and thunderstorms with more humidity heading into late tonight and lasts through Friday morning. While there could be some brief downpours, these thundershowers shouldn’t cause too many issues... However, after a break, the second round of thunderstorms arriving Friday evening could be severe. Storms may have locally heavy rain, high winds and hail. Friday night’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE and your Friday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

The weekend looks better... Other than a stray shower Saturday afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will vary from 75 to 80 degrees. Clouds will increase towards the end of the weekend, as another round of showers and thunderstorms glides through the Great Lakes on Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: E/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Humidity drops. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 with 70s north and lakeside

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Late thundershowers. Mild and calm. LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms at times. Humidity rises. Storms at NIGHT could be strong. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Humidity drops again. Isolated afternoon showers. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. A pleasant day. LATE showers possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and a bit more humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably warm. Less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Late night thunder possible. HIGH: 81

