ThedaCare overhaul in Neenah is nearing completion
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - It cost $100 million: The overhaul at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah reached another milestone.
Officials said improvements to the behavioral health services inpatient space-- and the creation of a new women’s center-- are now complete.
The women’s center offers services like mammography, diagnostics, imaging, and bone density testing in a single location.
ThedaCare expected the entire modernization project to be completed by early next year.
