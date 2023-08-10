Sheboygan house fire overnight puts 7 people out of their home

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Seven people need to find another place to stay after a fire caused about $100,000 damage to their home early Thursday morning.

Sheboygan firefighters were called for a chimney fire on the 2500-block of Leon Court shortly before 12:30. What they found were heavy flames coming from the back of the home, and people were still inside the house.

The fire department called for six more units, doubling the number of units that responded. They had the fire under control quickly but were on the scene for three hours.

What caused the fire is still under investigation. No one was injured, but the Sheboygan Fire Department is reminding everyone to have working smoke detectors.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Shannon Tourtillott was charged with child abuse and other crimes in Oconto County
Woman accused of child abuse, choking deputy in Oconto County
Wisconsin Lottery games
Lottery ticket sold in Appleton worth $50,000
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
File photo
Man wanted in Illinois captured after Shawano County chase

Latest News

handcuffs generic
Fond du Lac County chase ends in crash after son reports intoxicated father
Deputies say the son reported his father hit him and was intoxicated
St. Cloud man arrested after chase ends in crash
Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mini-grant program targets Marinette, Menominee county non-profits