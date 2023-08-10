Sheboygan house fire overnight puts 7 people out of their home

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Seven people need to find another place to stay after a fire caused about $100,000 damage to their home early Thursday morning.

Sheboygan firefighters were called for a chimney fire on the 2500-block of Leon Court shortly before 12:30. What they found were heavy flames coming from the back of the home, and people were still inside the house.

The fire department called for six more units, doubling the number of units that responded. They had the fire under control quickly but were on the scene for three hours.

What caused the fire is still under investigation. No one was injured, but the Sheboygan Fire Department is reminding everyone to have working smoke detectors.

