Scientists discover new species of giant amphibian in Australia

Scientists discovered a new species of giant amphibian after a fossil was found in a retaining wall in Australia. (Credit: UNSW Sydney, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have discovered a new species of giant amphibian after its fossil was found in Australia.

The 240 million-year-old fossil was inside quarry rocks that were intended for constructing a wall.

The new species has been named Arenaerpeton supinatus, which means supine sand creeper.

It is believed to have inhabited freshwater rivers during the Triassic period.

Scientists say the fossil shows nearly the entire skeleton and the outline of its skin.

It is rare for something this old to be this intact and with the soft tissue preserved.

The fossil is set to be displayed at the Australian Museum in Sydney later this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Shannon Tourtillott was charged with child abuse and other crimes in Oconto County
Woman accused of child abuse, choking deputy in Oconto County
Wisconsin Lottery games
Lottery ticket sold in Appleton worth $50,000
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
File photo
Man wanted in Illinois captured after Shawano County chase

Latest News

Three suspects rounded up after I-43 pursuit turns into foot chase
Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner...
Parent of Coach will buy Versace owner Capri in $8.5 billion deal
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump’s aide are due back in court in the classified documents case
Bitcoin cryptocurrency machine
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Bitcoin, PayPal scam nearly costs Wisconsin woman $16,000