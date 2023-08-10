Red Cross volunteers train for emergency situations in Fond Du Lac

Fond Du Lac, Wis. (WBAY) - You never know when the next disaster will strike and Red Cross volunteers were busy training in Fond Du Lac Thursday to be prepared for when it happens.

Just over four years ago, a major flood caused dozens of people nearby to evacuate their homes in Fond Du Lac. Many of those evacuees took refuge at Community Church Fond Du Lac, which transformed into a shelter within a matter of minutes. Andrew Dudley, the church’s executive administrator, says he will never forget it.

“It extended quite a few days. It was a memorable event for our church. All we had to do was open our doors and walk beside those people,” said Dudley.

Now, volunteers are keeping their skills sharp at that very same church. Staff from the American Red Cross and the Fond Du Lac County Health Department assisted in training volunteers to set up cots, organize large groups of people, and other useful procedures when time is of the essence.

“Getting this training.. getting my staff slightly aware of how you run a shelter.. will lessen the stress and burden on the residents that come in,” said Kimberly Mueller, a Health Officer at the Fond Du Lac County Health Department.

Mueller says they learned more about caring for those in crisis who have different needs, such as special medications or a lack of transportation. The Red Cross says sometimes the most important skill during a crisis response is to hear people out.

The Red Cross says there’s an urgent need for volunteers. You can find a link to sign up here.

