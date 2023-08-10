Rawhide Youth Services receives substantial financial support

The funds will help eliminate barriers like transportation
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County presented Rawhide Youth Services with a check for more than $77,000 - which came from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The money will support youth-focused behavioral health treatment, allowing Rawhide to hire an additional behavioral health therapist and support staff.

Rawhide announced that it is partnering with local schools to embed therapists directly - eliminating barriers like transportation - to serve more children in Brown County.

A faith-based charity, Rawhide has provided youth counseling services since 1995

