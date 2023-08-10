Rawhide Youth Services receives substantial financial support
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County presented Rawhide Youth Services with a check for more than $77,000 - which came from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The money will support youth-focused behavioral health treatment, allowing Rawhide to hire an additional behavioral health therapist and support staff.
Rawhide announced that it is partnering with local schools to embed therapists directly - eliminating barriers like transportation - to serve more children in Brown County.
A faith-based charity, Rawhide has provided youth counseling services since 1995
