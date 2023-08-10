Proposal to build 5-story hotel along S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon

An informational meeting is set for later this month about plans for a new hotel in Ashwaubenon.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - An informational meeting is set for later this month about plans for a new hotel in Ashwaubenon.

A proposed redevelopment in the 2100 block of South Oneida Street would involve demolishing Asheville Square and the Acts 1:8 Ministry Building to make way for a five-story hotel and single-story commercial properties.

Consolidated Construction has requested a neighborhood meeting at 4:30 on August 30th at the Ashwaubenon Community Center to get feedback about the plan.

Members of the development team will be there with a site plan for review. A special zoning ordinance would need to be passed because the proposal exceeds the height limit of 36 feet along Oneida Street.

Village officials will begin considering the project in September.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Shannon Tourtillott was charged with child abuse and other crimes in Oconto County
Woman accused of child abuse, choking deputy in Oconto County
Wisconsin Lottery games
Lottery ticket sold in Appleton worth $50,000
Stephan Preisler in court on August 9, 2023
Stephen Preisler - aka “Uncle Fester” - sees his case “just fall apart”
A nonprofit, conservative law firm says an upcoming back-to-school event at Appleton East High...
Law firm demands changes to Appleton East High School event

Latest News

Work resumes in Green Bay's Ken Euers Nature Area after it was halted due to the rare...
Wetland development resumes in Ken Euers Park after rare bird sighting
Work resumes in Green Bay's Ken Euers Nature Area after it was halted due to the rare...
Wetland development resumes in Ken Euers Park after rare bird sighting
An informational meeting is set for later this month about plans for a new hotel in Ashwaubenon.
Proposal to build 5-story hotel along S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon
Chief of Neenah and Menasha Fire Rescue Kevin Kloehn
Chief of Neenah and Menasha Fire Rescue announces retirement