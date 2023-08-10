Proposal to build 5-story hotel along S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - An informational meeting is set for later this month about plans for a new hotel in Ashwaubenon.

A proposed redevelopment in the 2100 block of South Oneida Street would involve demolishing Asheville Square and the Acts 1:8 Ministry Building to make way for a five-story hotel and single-story commercial properties.

Consolidated Construction has requested a neighborhood meeting at 4:30 on August 30th at the Ashwaubenon Community Center to get feedback about the plan.

Members of the development team will be there with a site plan for review. A special zoning ordinance would need to be passed because the proposal exceeds the height limit of 36 feet along Oneida Street.

Village officials will begin considering the project in September.

