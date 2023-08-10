PLEASANT THURSDAY WITH LOWER HUMIDITY

Skies will clear out late tonight as humidity drop, although some patchy fog is possible... especially where the heavier rain fell earlier Wednesday evening. Look for lows in the 50s and low 60s by sunrise Thursday. Thursday is going to be an amazing weather day with highs in the 70s to low 80s, low humidity, and tons of sunshine. Winds could be a bit breezy at times out of the northwest.

Active weather returns Friday as a weathermaker with rain and storms heads our way. A couple stronger storms will also be possible, especially south of Green Bay during the evening. The rain and the mostly cloudy skies will hold our high temperatures in the 70s. This system looks like it will produce more widespread rainfall across the region.

The weekend looks seasonably warm with highs around 80. Most of the weekend looks dry... But a couple showers or storms are possible in the Northwoods on Saturday, with a better chance of thundershowers arriving Sunday evening into Monday. Temperatures next week look to stay seasonably warm, in the lower 80s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: SSE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Rain showers ending. Late night clearing. Humidity drops. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & pleasant. Low humidity. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a pop-up shower or storm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Early thundershowers. Breezy with variable clouds. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms are possible. HIGH: 82

