Parole granted for Keith Kutska, Monfils Six “ringleader”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The last of six defendants convicted of a murder at a Green Bay paper mill in 1992 is getting parole.

A letter from a member of the Wisconsin Parole Commission to Action 2 News confirms Keith Kutska was granted parole. It says he could be released from the prison in Prairie du Chien as soon as August 29, though the prison can hold him for up to 30 days past that date.

Kutska and five coworkers from the James River paper mill were convicted of being party to the murder of Tom Monfils, whose body was found at the bottom of a pulp vat at the mill with a rope and weight tied around his neck. All six professed their innocence but were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Monfils had reported Kutska to police for the theft of a large electrical cord from the mill. At the highly publicized 1995 trial, prosecutor John Zakowski, who’s now a Brown County circuit court judge, argued the so-called “Monfils Six” acted with a mob mentality when they confronted Monfils for betraying the union brotherhood and beat and murdered him, but he portrayed Kutska as the ringleader.

The parole board member said Kutska, who’s now 72 years old, showed he was successfully rehabilitated “and has earned his release.”

He said the commission considered five factors:

Institution Conduct: Kutska showed “exceptional conduct” while in prison, with one minor report in 27 years

Programming: Kutska completed all essential programming and demonstrated he can use the tools he’s learned

Time Served: Kutska was in his early 40s at the time of Tom Monfils’s murder and has served over 27 years, which the parole commission decided “has been sufficient as to not depreciate the severity of his offense”

Risk Reduction: Kutska maintained acceptable conduct as the level of security was reduced, down to the lowest custody level, demonstrating he poses minimal risk to the public and a low risk of committing crimes that would put him back in prison

Release Plan: After his release, Kutska will be supervised by a probation and parole agent. A release plan has already been approved by the DOC’s Division of Community Corrections.

The commission member told Action 2 News they make every effort to contact registered victims and get their input in the parole process, such as surviving family members. “In this case, there were no registered victims,” but the trial judge, James Bayorgeon, supported his release.

Over time opinions have shifted about their guilt in the death of Tom Monfils. Supporters believe the men were wrongly convicted.

Michael Piaskowski was the first defendant to be released from prison when an appeals court overturned his conviction in 2001, ruling there wasn’t enough evidence to prove his involvement.

Dale Basten was paroled in 2017 due to failing health. He died nine months later at age 77.

Michael Hirn was paroled after 23 years in prison in 2018.

The next year, Michael Johnson and Rey Moore were paroled and released from prison about 24 hours apart.

All six maintained their innocence.

