Oconto man sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for overdose death

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto man will spend nearly a dozen years behind bars after he was convicted for delivering drugs that led to a man’s overdose death.

Jason T. Lipp, 36, Oconto, has been sentenced to 11.5 years of initial confinement after he was found guilty of First-Degree Reckless Homicide-Deliver Drugs, Possession with Intent to Deliver-Heroin, and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place earlier this year, the Wisconsin Attorney General announced Thursday.

On August 2, 2020, Oconto Falls Police officers were called to an apartment building as a 54-year-old man was found unconscious by his son. The son stated that his father had arranged to obtain heroin from Jason Lipp earlier in the day and he came by to check on his father as his father had not contacted him.

According to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, an autopsy was performed on the victim and the cause of death was found to be “Mixed drug (heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, duloxetine, zolpidem) intoxication.”

Further investigation found that the victim had traded prescription medication with Lipp for the heroin, the DOJ said. The son removed the heroin from the scene and later traded it for methamphetamine. The son died a few months later.

The DO said Jason Lipp was arrested on April 19, 2021, and a search warrant was executed at his residence. A large amount of drug paraphernalia was found, including 4 separate chunks of heroin.

A trial was held on April 18-19, 2023. In addition to the evidence above, two people testified that they had overdosed on heroin delivered by Jason Lipp. The DOJ said one of these people was warned by Lipp that this substance had just killed a man in Oconto.

In addition to prison time, Lipp was sentenced to ten years of extended supervision.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.