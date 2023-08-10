North Carolina roller coaster reopens after being shut down over crack in support beam

Carowinds staff said the Fury 325 roller coaster reopened Thursday. (WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A roller coaster at a North Carolina amusement park has reopened nearly six weeks after it closed following the discovery of a crack in a support beam.

Carowinds’ Fury 325 roller coaster reopened Thursday after the completion of the repair and testing process and a final inspection by the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau, according to an announcement from Carowinds.

The inspection followed the installation of a new steel column fabricated by Bolliger & Mabillard, the ride manufacturer, park staff said.

The ride was then operated for over 500 full cycles and tests and inspections were performed to ensure its integrity throughout that period, Carowinds’ Thursday update stated.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, the bureau conducted its final inspection and formally approved the reopening of the ride.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all those who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to repair and prepare Fury 325 for reopening. We are excited to welcome back our guests to one of Carowinds’ most popular rides,” the park’s statement read in part.

