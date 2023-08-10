NICE WEATHER TODAY... BIG STORMS POSSIBLE TOMORROW EVENING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Today looks like the nicest day of the work-week. Skies will be mostly sunny across northeast Wisconsin. A high pressure system will pump in a northwest breeze. That wind will gradually bring down our humidity. Your afternoon will be seasonably warm and more comfortable. Highs in the Fox Valley will be near 80 degrees, with 70s in the Northwoods and towards the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next weathermaker. Look for a couple round of showers and thunderstorms with more humidity. The first round of rain arrives late tonight and lasts through tomorrow morning. While there could be some brief downpours, these thundershowers shouldn’t cause too many issues... However, after a break, the second round of thunderstorms arriving tomorrow evening could be severe. Storms Friday night may have locally heavy rain, high winds and hail. Friday night’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE and your Friday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

The weekend looks better... Other than a stray shower Saturday afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will vary from 75 to 80 degrees. Clouds will increase towards the end of the weekend, as another round of showers and thunderstorms glides through the Great Lakes on Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: E/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Humidity drops. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80. with 70s north and lakeside

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Late thundershowers. Mild and calm. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms at times. Humidity rises. Storms at NIGHT could be strong. HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Humidity drops again. Isolated afternoon showers. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. A pleasant day. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and a bit more humid. HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably warm. Less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Late night thunder possible. HIGH: 82

